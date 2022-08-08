tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
TipRanksStock Market NewsCVS NewsWhy Is CVS-Signify Deal a Win-Win for Both?
Market News

Why Is CVS-Signify Deal a Win-Win for Both?

Story Highlights

From finding the right fit to enhancing technological capabilities, a deal between CVS and Signify provides the companies exactly what they had been looking for.

Rhode Island-based CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) intends to add Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE: SGFY), a healthcare technology company, to its portfolio, according to a Wall Street Journal report. A deal, if reached, between the two healthcare companies would be a win-win situation for both.

While a successful deal with Signify would enhance CVS Health’s technological and analytical capabilities, Signify will be able to find itself a strategic fit. SGFY stock closed at $19.87 on Friday.

Earlier this month, a Wall Street Journal report highlighted Signify Health’s desire to find strategic alternatives for the company. Any deal with CVS Health would be a step forward in this direction.

This deal would also expand CVS Health’s presence in the medical services market, especially in the in-home care segment.

The company’s President and CEO, Karen S. Lynch, said, “The continued success of our foundational businesses accelerated our strategy to expand access to health services and help consumers navigate to the best site of care.”

What Does CVS Health offer?

CVS Health operates a retail pharmacy chain, acts as a pharmacy benefits manager, and provides health insurance services. Exiting the second quarter of 2022, the company had at least 40,000 nurses, physicians, and other medical practitioners working for it. The last closing price of this $134.1-billion company was $102.26.

Is CVS Health a Buy or Sell?

As of now, analysts have mixed feelings about the stock. As per TipRanks, the Street is cautiously optimistic about the prospects of CVS Health, which commands a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on seven Buys and four Holds. CVS’ average price target of $119.09 reflects 16.46% upside from the current level.

Four days ago, Kevin Caliendo of UBS reiterated a Buy rating on CVS Health while increasing the price target to $127 (24.19% upside potential) from $118.

In August, the company increased its projection for adjusted earnings to $8.40-$8.60 per share for 2022 from the $8.20-$8.40 per share range anticipated earlier.

CVS stock seems to be a good pick for prospective investors if we consider the company’s projections for 2022 and analysts’ views.

Is SGFY Stock a Buy?

Analysts on TipRanks are unanimously optimistic about the company’s prospects and have a Strong Buy consensus rating based on seven Buys and one Hold. SGFY’s average price forecast is $24.63, mirroring 23.96% upside potential from current levels.

Also, the company forecasts revenues from the Home & Community Services segment to be within the $800-$810 million range. This segment accounted for 84% of the company’s revenues in the second quarter of 2022.

Four days ago, Jessica Tassan of Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on SGFY while increasing the price target to $34 (71.11% upside potential) from $32.

In brief, Signify Health stock, too, seems to be an attractive investment option for prospective investors.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on CVS

Market NewsCVS Health Posts Q2 Beat & Raises Guidance; Shares Pop 6.3%
4d ago
CVS
CVS HEALTH REPORTS STRONG SECOND QUARTER RESULTS, RAISES 2022 FULL-YEAR EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS GUIDANCE
CVS
Which Healthcare Stock Could Deliver Higher Returns?
CVS
ISRG
More CVS Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CVS

Market NewsCVS Health Posts Q2 Beat & Raises Guidance; Shares Pop 6.3%
4d ago
CVS
Press ReleasesCVS HEALTH REPORTS STRONG SECOND QUARTER RESULTS, RAISES 2022 FULL-YEAR EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS GUIDANCE
5d ago
CVS
Stock Analysis & IdeasWhich Healthcare Stock Could Deliver Higher Returns?
21d ago
CVS
ISRG
More CVS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Stock Market Today – Monday, Aug 08: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Barrick Gold Rises on Solid Q2 Performance
GOLD
Amazon Is All Set to Acquire iRobot
AMZN
IRBT
Coinbase Stock: Here’s What to Expect Tomorrow
BLK
COIN
Palantir Stock Had a Great Fall. TipRanks’ Data Foreshadowed It.
PLTR
AMC CEO Aron Says Kind Words About Cramer on Twitter
AMC
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
IS
BYD
This Insider is Bulking up on Plant Green Stock
PLAG
Musk Notoriously Challenges Twitter CEO on Twitter
TWTR
More Market News >