Why Did Ironsource Jump 72% in the Pre-Market Session Today?

Israel-based software firm Ironsource Ltd. (NYSE: IS) was trading almost 72% up, at the time of writing, in the pre-market session on Wednesday following the news that it is merging with San Francisco-based video game software development company Unity Software, Inc. (NYSE: U).

On July 12, the company’s stock was down about 70% year-to-date, and over 80% off its all-time highs.

The merger will include a stock transaction, after the completion of which three people will represent Ironsource on the merged company’s board, a report published by CTech said.

Founded in 2010, Ironsource was listed on the New York Stock Exchange through a SPAC merger last year. The Tel Aviv-based company is engaged in developing technologies for the monetization and distribution of apps.

