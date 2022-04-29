tiprankstipranks
All News

These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday

TipRanks has compiled a list of Friday’s biggest pre-market stock movements. 

Today’s stock market seems to be driven by positive sentiment toward U.S.-listed Chinese companies. Shares jumped significantly in the pre-market trading session after Beijing’s top officials committed additional stimulus to safeguard the economy, which has been impacted by extended COVID-19 lockdowns across major cities. 

Using TipRanks’ new Top Stock Gainers/Losers page, we’ve identified the top five pre-market stock movers, as detailed below. 

5 Biggest Movers 

Illinois-based transportation management company Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) was the biggest gainer in the pre-market trading session as the stock had jumped around 15.8% at the time of writing. Positive sentiment followed upbeat first-quarter 2022 results and a strong outlook provided by the company. For 2022, the company projects revenue in the range of $5.30 billion to $5.50 billion versus the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Additionally, EPS in the range of $9 to $10 is expected, compared with analysts’ expectations of $6.14. 

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) had jumped 15.8% in pre-market trading at the last check. The Chinese company provides comprehensive services for shippers and truckers through its mobile and website platforms. 

Bilibili, Inc. (BILI) had surged 15% in the pre-market session at last watch. The Chinese company provides online entertainment services. 

Beijing-based e-commerce company JD.com, Inc. (JD) had recorded gains of 14.7% in pre-market trading at the time of writing. 

China-based mobility technology platform DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) completes the list. It had risen 14% in the pre-market trading at the time of writing. 

