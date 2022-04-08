These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday

TipRanks has compiled a list of Friday’s biggest pre-market stock movements.

Using TipRanks’ new Top Stock Gainers/Losers page, we’ve identified the top five pre-market stock movers, as detailed below.

5 Biggest Movers

Flex Ltd. (FLEX), an American Singapore-based multinational electronics contract manufacturer, was the biggest gainer in pre-market trading, jumping around 8.9% at the time of writing. Positive momentum continued on the recent expansion of a 15-year partnership between Flex and microinverter supplier Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH). The deal is likely to augment Enphase’s global manufacturing capacity.

Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) had surged 7.4% in pre-market trading at last watch. Per findings by Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd., the application security market size is likely to reach $20,880.7 million by 2028, recording a CAGR of 16.8%. Consequently, the data drove investor optimism about the provider of cloud security and compliance solutions.

Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO), the major local telephone company for the northern part of Argentina, had jumped around 7.2% at the time of writing. There is no fundamental news explaining the spike.

WD-40 Company (WDFC), an American manufacturer of household and multi-use products, had gained 7.2% at the time of writing. Positive sentiment followed better-than-expected second-quarter Fiscal 2022 results and a decent outlook. For Fiscal 2022, the company expects EPS of $5.14-$5.27, compared with the consensus estimate of $5.26 per share. Revenue is expected in the range of $522 million to $547 million, versus analysts’ expectations of $533.28 million.

Brazilian investment management company XP Inc. (XP) completes the list. It had lost 6.9% in the pre-market session at the time of writing. There is no fundamental news explaining the fall in price.

