tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

The Week Ahead in Earnings: AVGO, BBY and LULU in Focus

Story Highlights

This week’s earning reports will shed a light on the retail sector, Chinese internet segment, cyber-security sphere and the semiconductor industry. Investors will get a clearer picture when Best Buy, Baidu, Broadcom, CrowdStrike and Lululemon will publish reports later this week.

Earnings season is getting into its final stretch and while most of the S&P 500 companies have already submitted their reports, this week will see results from one retail heavyweight and one semiconductor behemoth.

Tuesday – August 30

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD)

The cyber-security company is scheduled to report on its Q2 after the market closes on Tuesday. Analysts are forecasting EPS of $0.28 vs. $0.11 in last year’s Q2, while revenues are expected to fall in the $516.5M range. CRWD has beaten analysts’ consensus for eight quarters in a row, but the stock has lost more than 32% in the last 52 weeks. 

Best Buy (NYSE: BBY)

Best Buy has already published preliminary numbers for the quarter and the picture is dark. The electronics-centered retailer provided downsized guidance due to macroeconomic pressures and inflation. The forecast for the whole year was cut and moreover, the company is decimating its headcount and laying off workers.  After the new update, analysts expect EPS of $1.29 and revenues of $10.24B.

Also on the list for Tuesday: Chewy (NASDAQ:CHWY), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE), PVH (NYSE: PVH) and ChargePoint (NASDAQ: CHPT). Chinese internet giant Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) is also slated to report its Q2 report after the market close, and you can see what TipRanks’ website traffic tool forecast for the company.

Wednesday – August 31

Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA)

Another cybersecurity company slated to report its quarterly report is Okta. The stock has been on a roller coaster since the last time it published quarterly report. Overall, the stock did not give investors too much to cheer about as it lost more than 58% YTD.

Analysts are expecting the company to report EPS of $-0.30 and revenues of $430M and change. Over the last eight quarters, OKTA beat revenue and EPS estimates every single quarter.

Also on the list for Wednesday: Meme stock darling Express (NASDAQ:EXPR), Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX), Chico’s (NYSE:CHS) And Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE).

Thursday – September 1

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

After dismal performance from chip maker Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and PC maker Dell (NYSE:DELL), another semiconductor giant is about to present what it has up its sleeve on Thursday, after the market closes.

Broadcom is one of the industry’s top 5 companies and analysts are expecting an EPS of $9.55 and revenue of $8.41B. Broadcom has beaten analysts’ forecast in the past eight straight quarters.

Lululemon Athletics (NASDAQ: LULU)

The yoga and athletic premium apparel maker always attracts many eyes to its quarterly report. Ahead of the reports, analysts are ranking the stock a Moderate Buy with price targets ranging from $200 to $505.

Since the beginning of 2022, LULU has lost almost 20% of its value and is now trading down 37% from its 52-week peak. Analysts are forecasting an EPS of $1.86 and revenue of $1.77B. Like AVGO, Lululemon beat analysts’ expectations eights quarters in a row.

Also on the list for Thursday: American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) and Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG).

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on BBY

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Stock: Website Traffic Suggests Mixed Q2 Results
Stock Analysis & IdeasBest Buy (NYSE:BBY) Stock: Website Traffic Suggests Mixed Q2 Results
6h ago
BBY
Weekly Market Review: Fed Pledges to Continue Fighting Inflation
BBY
AVGO
Best Buy Slashes Sales Forecast for Q2 & FY23
BBY
More BBY Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BBY

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Stock: Website Traffic Suggests Mixed Q2 Results
Stock Analysis & IdeasBest Buy (NYSE:BBY) Stock: Website Traffic Suggests Mixed Q2 Results
6h ago
BBY
Weekly Market Review: Fed Pledges to Continue Fighting Inflation
Market NewsWeekly Market Review: Fed Pledges to Continue Fighting Inflation
1d ago
BBY
AVGO
Best Buy Slashes Sales Forecast for Q2 & FY23
Market NewsBest Buy Slashes Sales Forecast for Q2 & FY23
1M ago
BBY
More BBY Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is Buying South Africa’s Massmart
WMT
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock: Pfizer Lawsuit Presents Opportunity and Challenge
PFE
MRNA
Indiana Bankruptcy Court Denies Any Relief to 3M (NYSE:MMM)
MMM
Stock Market Today – Monday, August 29: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
10 Stocks You Can Still Catch Before their Ex-Dividend Date
JWN
SLG
Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Stock: Key Insider Buys the Dip
ALV
Weekly Market Review: Fed Pledges to Continue Fighting Inflation
BBY
AVGO
Stock Market Today – Friday, August 26: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
More Market News >