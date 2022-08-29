The Week Ahead in Earnings: AVGO, BBY and LULU in Focus

Earnings season is getting into its final stretch and while most of the S&P 500 companies have already submitted their reports, this week will see results from one retail heavyweight and one semiconductor behemoth.

Tuesday – August 30

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD)

The cyber-security company is scheduled to report on its Q2 after the market closes on Tuesday. Analysts are forecasting EPS of $0.28 vs. $0.11 in last year’s Q2, while revenues are expected to fall in the $516.5M range. CRWD has beaten analysts’ consensus for eight quarters in a row, but the stock has lost more than 32% in the last 52 weeks.

Best Buy (NYSE: BBY)

Best Buy has already published preliminary numbers for the quarter and the picture is dark. The electronics-centered retailer provided downsized guidance due to macroeconomic pressures and inflation. The forecast for the whole year was cut and moreover, the company is decimating its headcount and laying off workers. After the new update, analysts expect EPS of $1.29 and revenues of $10.24B.

Also on the list for Tuesday: Chewy (NASDAQ:CHWY), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE), PVH (NYSE: PVH) and ChargePoint (NASDAQ: CHPT). Chinese internet giant Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) is also slated to report its Q2 report after the market close, and you can see what TipRanks’ website traffic tool forecast for the company.

Wednesday – August 31

Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA)

Another cybersecurity company slated to report its quarterly report is Okta. The stock has been on a roller coaster since the last time it published quarterly report. Overall, the stock did not give investors too much to cheer about as it lost more than 58% YTD.

Analysts are expecting the company to report EPS of $-0.30 and revenues of $430M and change. Over the last eight quarters, OKTA beat revenue and EPS estimates every single quarter.

Also on the list for Wednesday: Meme stock darling Express (NASDAQ:EXPR), Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX), Chico’s (NYSE:CHS) And Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE).

Thursday – September 1

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

After dismal performance from chip maker Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and PC maker Dell (NYSE:DELL), another semiconductor giant is about to present what it has up its sleeve on Thursday, after the market closes.

Broadcom is one of the industry’s top 5 companies and analysts are expecting an EPS of $9.55 and revenue of $8.41B. Broadcom has beaten analysts’ forecast in the past eight straight quarters.

Lululemon Athletics (NASDAQ: LULU)

The yoga and athletic premium apparel maker always attracts many eyes to its quarterly report. Ahead of the reports, analysts are ranking the stock a Moderate Buy with price targets ranging from $200 to $505.

Since the beginning of 2022, LULU has lost almost 20% of its value and is now trading down 37% from its 52-week peak. Analysts are forecasting an EPS of $1.86 and revenue of $1.77B. Like AVGO, Lululemon beat analysts’ expectations eights quarters in a row.

Also on the list for Thursday: American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) and Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG).