Synopsys near deal to buy Ansys for about $35B in cash and stock, WSJ reports

Synopsys (SNPS) is in advanced, exclusive negotiations to acquire Ansys (ANSS) for around $35B in a stock-and-cash deal, people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal’s Lauren Thomas and Laura Cooper. Synopsys is discussing paying around $400 per share for Ansys and a deal could come together as soon as mid-next week if the talks don’t fall apart, the report noted.

