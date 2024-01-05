KeyBanc views Synopsys’ potential acquisition of Ansys ‘favorably’

After The Wall Street Journal reported that exclusive negotiations between Synopsys (SNPS) and Ansys (ANSS) could result in a deal coming together as soon as next week and see Synopsys pay roughly $400 per Ansys share, KeyBanc said the firm views such a potential acquisition “favorably” as it sees Synopsys and Ansys having “a complementary partnership.” The firm, which also believes a deal between Synopsys and Ansys would quickly become beneficial to Synopsys’ operating margins, has an Overweight rating on Synopsys shares.

