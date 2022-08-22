tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Stock Market Today – Monday, August 22: What You Need to Know

Story Highlights

The Fed’s recent updates have revived the market’s concerns of a recession.

U.S. stock futures dipped early Monday morning amid renewed fears of another aggressive interest rate hike.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) inched 0.46% lower, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) lost 0.58%, as of 2.59 a.m. EST, Monday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures dipped 0.79%.

At the end of Friday’s regular trading session, the S&P 500 closed 1.29% lower, the Dow slipped 0.86%, and the Nasdaq 100 dropped 1.95%.

Fed Firmly Hawkish

The Federal Reserve is most likely to make another 75 basis point appraisal on interest rates in its September meeting. Last week, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard commented that he is supportive of a large interest rate hike next month, adding that he is not fully convinced that the worst of the inflation is over.

Moreover, on Friday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted at a significant rate lift intended for the September round, which will be held at the Jackson Hole economic symposium. Stressing the need to bring down inflation on an immediate basis, Powell explained that reaching an inflation range of 2.25%-2.5% as soon as possible is critical to achieving optimal and sustainable employment. The Fed is ready to risk a recession in order to reach its target inflation rate.

China Cuts Rates Again

Meanwhile, the People’s Bank of China reduced its interest rates again, a week after its surprise rate cut. The one-year and five-year benchmark lending rates were trimmed by 5 basis points and 15 basis points, respectively.

This strategic move was made in a further attempt to stabilize a contracting economy by boosting demand. Inflation, stringent trade policies, and the recent bout of Covid-related lockdowns have hurt the economy worse than expected. However, some leading experts are of the opinion that the current interest rate cuts are still not enough to bring back consumers to their previous level of spending, and the economy needs a stronger stimulus to rise again.

This is worrisome for the U.S. economy, as it might be staring at its own future. While the second largest economy in the world is struggling to revive its economy after a severe economic slowdown, the central bank of the world’s largest economy is considering a step that could increase the risk of recession, in order to bring down inflation.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market Today – Friday, Aug 19: What You Need to Know
Market NewsStock Market Today – Friday, Aug 19: What You Need to Know
3d ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market Today – Thursday, Aug 18: What You Need to Know
KSS
NDX
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, Aug 17: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market Today – Friday, Aug 19: What You Need to Know
Market NewsStock Market Today – Friday, Aug 19: What You Need to Know
3d ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market Today – Thursday, Aug 18: What You Need to Know
Market NewsStock Market Today – Thursday, Aug 18: What You Need to Know
4d ago
KSS
NDX
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, Aug 17: What You Need to Know
Market NewsStock Market Today – Wednesday, Aug 17: What You Need to Know
5d ago
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Pagaya Stock (Nasdaq:PGY) Sell-Offs Predicted as Lock-Up Period Ends Early
PGY
Berkshire Can Buy up to 50% of Occidental (NYSE:OXY), Now What?
OXY
Now, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Joins the Race to Buy Signify Health, Boost Revenue
AMZN
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Stock on Edge Amid Plans to Slash Employee Bonuses
TWTR
This Tech Billionaire Loads up on Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Shares
ECL
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) CFO Sells Shares Worth $16.9M
AAPL
Weekly Market Review: Prospect of Higher Rates Sparks Volatility
BJ
Stock Market Today – Friday, Aug 19: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Roku Expands Its Mexican Operations; Investors are Optimistic
ROKU
More Market News >