tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

In Georgia, Ford (NYSE:F) Finds Itself in a Fix — Here’s Why

Story Highlights

The lawsuit involves a 2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty truck, which rolled over and crushed a couple in 2014.

A jury in Georgia has ruled against Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) in a lawsuit involving its F-250 pickup truck, a report published by The Wall Street Journal said. The automaker faces punitive damages of $1.7 billion following the rollover accident of its pickup truck in April 2014 that killed two people.

According to the Gwinnett County jury, Ford sold 5.2 million units of the Super Duty pickup trucks with extremely weak and defectively designed roofs. These trucks were manufactured between 1999 and 2016.  

The lawsuit involved a 2002 Ford F-250 Super Duty truck, which rolled over when its right front tire blew, crushing the couple sitting inside.

The court’s verdict of $1.7 billion is said to be one of the biggest in the history of Georgia and exceptionally high for an accident-related lawsuit involving an automaker.

Meanwhile, the Michigan-based automotive giant plans to appeal the verdict. The company said, “We don’t believe the verdict is supported by the evidence.”

Is Ford a Buy or Sell Stock?

On TipRanks, Ford has a Hold consensus rating, which is based on four Buys, 10 Holds, and one Sell. The rating comes after three analysts recently reiterated a Hold on the stock. These analysts include Adam Jonas of Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), Itay Michaeli of Citigroup (NYSE: C), and Adrian Yanoshik of Berenberg Bank.

While Jonas has a price target of $14 (11.8% downside potential) on Ford, Michaeli’s and Yanoshik’s price targets stand at $16 (0.8% upside potential) and $17 (7.1% % upside potential), respectively. This brings Ford’s average stock prediction to $15.56 (2% downside potential).

Is Ford a Long-Term Buy?

Ford scores a nine out of 10 on TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, implying that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations. Further, bloggers and hedge funds on TipRanks are positively inclined toward Ford, suggesting that the stock could be a good long-term investment option.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on F

George Soros on a Buying Spree for these Tech Stocks: Tesla, Ford
Market NewsGeorge Soros on a Buying Spree for these Tech Stocks: Tesla, Ford
7d ago
F
TSLA
Ford Gains Despite Bad News for Electric Car Buyers
F
Ford Stock’s Ferocious Comeback Will Likely Continue
F
More F Latest News >

More News & Analysis on F

George Soros on a Buying Spree for these Tech Stocks: Tesla, Ford
Market NewsGeorge Soros on a Buying Spree for these Tech Stocks: Tesla, Ford
7d ago
F
TSLA
Ford Gains Despite Bad News for Electric Car Buyers
Stock Analysis & IdeasFord Gains Despite Bad News for Electric Car Buyers
11d ago
F
Ford Stock’s Ferocious Comeback Will Likely Continue
Stock Analysis & IdeasFord Stock’s Ferocious Comeback Will Likely Continue
20d ago
F
More F Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Stock Market Today – Monday, August 22: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
TV
AMC
Here’s Why AMC (NYSE:AMC) Stock is Plunging Today
AMC
Pagaya Stock (Nasdaq:PGY) Sell-Offs Predicted as Lock-Up Period Ends Early
PGY
Berkshire Can Buy up to 50% of Occidental (NYSE:OXY), Now What?
OXY
Now, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Joins the Race to Buy Signify Health, Boost Revenue
AMZN
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Stock on Edge Amid Plans to Slash Employee Bonuses
TWTR
This Tech Billionaire Loads up on Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Shares
ECL
More Market News >