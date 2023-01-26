tiprankstipranks
Market News

Stock Market News Today: Futures Trend Higher as Investors Cheer Key Earnings

Stock futures trended higher early Thursday morning as investors continued to watch key corporate earnings to assess the direction of the economy.

Futures on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (NDX) were up 0.57%, while those tied to the S&P 500 (SPX) rose 0.22%. Meanwhile, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) were up 0.04% as of 5.58 am EST on Thursday, January 26.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.02% and 0.27%, respectively. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.03%. Stock indices made a solid comeback from the intraday lows on Wednesday.

Tesla (TSLA) stock rallied in Thursday’s pre-market as the Elon Musk-led electric vehicles maker reported upbeat Q4 results after the markets closed on Wednesday. Levi Strauss (LEVI) stock also rallied on better-than-anticipated results and outlook.

Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines (LUV), American Airlines (AAL), Jetblue (JBLU), and Alaska Air (ALK) are scheduled to report their earnings on Thursday. The results of these major airlines and their outlook will provide key insights into consumers’ spending behavior amid the ongoing macro uncertainty.

According to Reuters, of the 95 S&P 500 companies that have reported results, 67% have exceeded Wall Street’s consensus estimates. This figure is quite below the average beat rate of 76% over the past four quarters. Analysts now expect overall S&P 500 earnings to decline 3% year-over-year, which is nearly double the 1.6% decline estimated as on January 1.

Coming to key economic releases, initial jobless claims for the week ended January 21, advance estimates of real gross domestic product, durable goods orders, and new home sales are slated to be announced today. These economic numbers will throw more light on whether the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes have fetched the desired results or not.

Mixed Trends in Asia-Pacific Markets

On Thursday, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index approached its 11-month high as markets reopened after the Lunar New Year Holiday. The Hang Sang Index was up 2.4% at market close, fueled by holiday spending data and tourism numbers that indicated a recovery in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Specifically, Mainland China’s Shanghai Composite and the Shenzhen Component were up 0.76% and 0.56%, respectively, at closing.

Meanwhile, in Japan, the Nikkei 225 and the Topix were both down 0.12% on Thursday. Additionally, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.30% at market close as investors continued to worry about elevated inflation levels.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

Disclosure

Disclaimer

