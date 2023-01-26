tiprankstipranks
Market News

IBM (NYSE:IBM) Joins the Tech Layoff Spree

Story Highlights

IBM reportedly is planning to reduce its workforce due to the slowing macro environment. The company, however, plans to hire employees in key growth areas.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) becomes the latest tech company to join the layoff bandwagon as it reportedly plans to reduce its global headcount by 1.5%, or about 3.900 employees. The company expects to incur a one-time charge of nearly $300 million in the first quarter.

The layoffs will target those who remained after the spin-off of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. in late 2021 and the sale of its healthcare unit. Nevertheless, IBM would be hiring employees for client-facing research and development roles, Reuters reported.

The company recently delivered upbeat fourth-quarter results, as both earnings and revenue climbed on a year-over-year basis. IBM’s plans to bolster hybrid cloud and AI strategies helped offset the impacts of inflation and supply-chain issues.

Moreover, IBM remains optimistic about its performance in 2023. It expects revenue to rise in the mid-single-digit range from the prior year. Meanwhile, cash flow is anticipated to grow by $1 billion year-over-year to $10.5 billion.

Is IBM a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Wall Street’s Hold consensus rating for IBM stock is based on one Buy, three Holds, and one Sell. The average price target of $147 implies 4.43% upside from current levels.

Disclosure

Disclaimer

