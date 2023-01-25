TSLA Muted after Earnings Report

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) saw little change in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Earnings per share came in at $1.19, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.13 per share.

Sales increased by 37.2% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $24.32 billion. This missed analysts’ expectations of $24.7 billion.

Overall, Wall Street has a consensus price target of $184.29 on Tesla stock, implying 27.6% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

Disclosure