Market News

Stock Market News Today: Futures Remain in Red This Morning

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are inching down 0.57%, 0.23%, and 0.07%, respectively, at 5:00 a.m. EST, Friday.

Traders were jolted by the higher-than-expected numbers from the U.S. Initial Jobless Claims released on Thursday. The initial jobless claims came in at 196,000, while the continuing jobless claims came in at 1.68 million.

Today, markets await the Preliminary Consumer Sentiment Index report from the University of Michigan. The Fed closely monitors this number to decide on the further course of its monetary policy. A higher number indicates that consumers are continuing to spend despite the inflationary pressure. In that case, the Fed will most likely continue with its interest rate hikes in the future to tame the inflation rate to the targeted range of 2%.

Moreover, comments from Fed Governor Christopher Waller and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker scheduled for this afternoon will add clarity to the Fed’s rate hike trajectory.

On the earnings front, shares of ride-hailing service provider, Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) plunged in after-hours trading yesterday, on weak revenue guidance. Meanwhile, PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) rose in extended trading after posting a Q4FY22 beat.

European indices remain in the red as markets reassess the future monetary policies of worldwide economies. Notably, this morning, the U.K. released its preliminary Q4 GDP figures, which showed a flatline trend, implying that the economy escaped a recession.

Asia-Pacific Markets Follow Suit

Chinese indices ended the trading sessions in the red on Friday, despite January inflation data coming in lower than expected. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, Mainland China’s Shanghai Composite, and Shenzhen Component indices closed down 2.01%, 0.30%, and 0.24%, respectively.

On the other hand, Japan’s indices closed in positive territory as the Yen strengthened against other currencies on news of the appointment of a new governor for the Bank of Japan.  

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

