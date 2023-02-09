LYFT Falls on Weak Revenue Guidance

Shares of Lyft ( NASDAQ:L YFT) lost over 20% in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Sales increased by 23.7% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $1.2 billion. This beat analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion.

Lyft saw active riders up 8.7% in a year-over-year comparison. Better yet, revenue per active rider was up 11.5% in a year-over-year comparison. Each active rider had an average contribution of $57.72.

Looking forward, management now expects revenue for Q1 2023 to be approximately $975 million. For reference, analysts were expecting $1 billion in revenue.

Overall, Wall Street has a consensus price target of $20.33 on LYFT, implying 25.3% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

Disclosure