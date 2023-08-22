Stock Market News Today, 8/22/23 – Futures Up, Fueled by Rally in Tech Stocks

U.S. Futures are trending higher on Tuesday, following the enthusiasm in the Nasdaq Composite and SPX indexes. The two averages broke the four-day losing streak and finished the day higher on August 21 thanks to the rally in tech stocks, while the Dow ended with a marginal decline. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), the S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up by 0.35%, 0.25%, and 0.15%, respectively, at 4:00 a.m., EST, August 22.

Remarkably, the 10-year Treasury marked its highest level since 2007, yesterday. And WTI crude oil continues its upward trajectory, hovering over $80.82 per barrel as of the last check.

Traders are focused on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole symposium this Friday. Markets worldwide will closely follow any cues on the future of the monetary policy and the overall health of the U.S. economy. Traders are also hooked on to the earnings results from chip maker Nvidia (NVDA), due for release on August 23. Nvidia has been one of the major beneficiaries of the AI race. NVDA stock jumped 8% yesterday, following analysts’ optimism. Wall Street expects the chip giant to post adjusted earnings of $2.08 per share on revenues of $11.14 billion, showing a significant jump over the prior-year quarter’s figures.

On the earnings front, retailers Lowe’s (LOW), Macy’s (M), BJ’s Wholesale (BJ), Urban Outfitters (URBN), and Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) report before the bell today. Also, Chinese internet giant Baidu (BIDU) will report Q2FY23 earnings before the market opens. Analysts remain optimistic about BIDU’s long-term trajectory while short-term headwinds persist.

On the economic front, we will receive data on the Existing Home Sales from July.

Elsewhere, European markets are trading in the green on Tuesday following their U.S. counterparts. Importantly, shares of Ubisoft (FR:UBI) are trading over 6.4% today after American tech giant Microsoft (MSFT) submitted a revised deal to U.K. regulators regarding its acquisition of Activision Blizzard (ATVI). The proposal involves selling off several gaming rights to Ubisoft to comply with anti-competitive policies.

Asia-Pacific Markets End in the Green

Asia-Pacific indices finished the trading session in the green on Tuesday. On August 21, Arm Holdings Ltd., backed by Japan’s SoftBank Group (SFTBY), filed for an initial public offering (IPO) at the Nasdaq. The news sent shares of Softbank higher as ARM’s IPO is anticipated to be the biggest of 2023 and bring some life to the IPO market.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indices ended up by 1.03%, 0.88%, and 0.53%, respectively.

Similarly, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices finished higher by 0.92% and 1.08%, respectively.

