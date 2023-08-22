tiprankstipranks
Macy’s (NYSE: M) Q2 Earnings Fall 74%, Yet Beat Estimates
Market News

Macy’s (NYSE: M) Q2 Earnings Fall 74%, Yet Beat Estimates

Story Highlights

Macy’s slides after it delivered mixed results in the second quarter.

Major retailer, Macy’s (NYSE: M) declined in trading on Tuesday after the retailer reported adjusted Q2 earnings of $0.26 per share, a fall of 74% year-over-year but above Street estimates of $0.14 per share. The retailer’s net sales declined by 8% year-over-year to $5 billion but fell short of analysts’ estimates of $5.1 billion.

Macy’s comparable sales fell by 8.2% on an owned basis in the second quarter and were down by 7.3% on an owned-plus-licensed basis.

The retailer reiterated its FY23 outlook and expects net sales to decline by 7.5% to 6% year-over-year to be in the range of $22.8 billion to $23.2 billion. Adjusted diluted earnings are projected to be between $2.70 and $3.20 per share in FY23. This guidance includes the benefit of $200 million in cost savings.

The company stated in its press release, “In light of ongoing macroeconomic pressures and uncertainty on when those will abate, the company continues to take a cautious approach on the consumer.”

Analysts remain sidelined about Macy’s stock with a Hold consensus rating based on four Buys, six Holds, and two Sells.

