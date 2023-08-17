Stock Market News Today, 8/17/23 – Futures Up with Walmart Earnings in Focus

U.S. Futures are inching higher on Thursday morning as traders look past the possibility of future interest rate hikes. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up by 0.01%, 0.04%, and 0.14%, respectively, at 4:00 a.m., EST, August 17.

The minutes from the Fed’s July FOMC meeting carried a hawkish tone and reiterated the fact that future rate hikes may be required to bring down inflation. The key Federal Funds rate is currently at its two-decade-high level of 5.25%-5.5% range. The news dragged down the majority of stocks as investors stressed at the thought of further monetary tightening, while Treasury yields jumped higher in contrast.

Moving on, the weekly initial jobless claims will be released today. Expectations are that jobless claims come in at 240,000, in the week ending August 12, lower than the previous week’s figure of 248,000 claims.

Further, traders await earnings reports from big box retailer Walmart (WMT), which is expected to outperform despite the headwinds. Also, luxury brand Tapestry (TPR), which is soon going to acquire Capri Holdings (CPRI) will report its Q4FY23 results before the bell, today. Meanwhile, Applied Materials (AMAT), Ross Stores (ROST), and Keysight Technologies (KEYS) will report after the market closes.

Shares of networking titan Cisco Systems (CSCO) gained in after-hours trading yesterday, after outperforming earnings expectations. On the contrary, shares of semiconductor company Wolfspeed (WOLF) took a 13% nosedive in after-hours trading on releasing some disappointing guidance. Remarkably, Target (TGT) shares soared yesterday after the retailer posted a mixed set of second-quarter numbers and displayed impressive margins. Tesla stock (TSLA) keeps losing steam as it continues with its price reduction strategy for its Model S and Model X vehicles in China. Further, Kroger’s (KR) Albertsons Deal is in jeopardy as seven secretaries of state have urged the FTC to block the merger due to competitive concerns.

Elsewhere, European indices are trading in negative territory on Thursday following the U.S. Fed Reserve’s hawkish stance. Markets had largely expected to hear that interest rates would pause going ahead but the opposing tone by the Fed dragged down global stocks.

Asia-Pacific Markets Ended Mixed on Thursday

Asia-Pacific indices finished mixed on Thursday following the Fed’s indication of probable rate hikes. Japanese stocks finished lower after statistics showed that the country’s trade balance slipped into a deficit in July. Exports fell 0.3% while imports declined 13.5% owing to a slump in demand domestically and from the neighboring Chinese economy.

Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices finished lower by 0.44% and 0.34%, respectively.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index ended lower by 0.02%, while China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indices finished higher by 0.43% and 0.61%, respectively.

