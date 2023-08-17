Stock Market News Today, 8/17/23 – Futures Up with Walmart Earnings in Focus

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Stock Market News Today, 8/17/23 – Futures Up with Walmart Earnings in Focus
Market News

Stock Market News Today, 8/17/23 – Futures Up with Walmart Earnings in Focus

Story Highlights

U.S. Futures are trending higher on Thursday after traders look past the Fed’s hawkish monetary policy tone. Retail earnings continue to take the spotlight with Walmart reporting earnings before the bell today.  

U.S. Futures are inching higher on Thursday morning as traders look past the possibility of future interest rate hikes. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up by 0.01%, 0.04%, and 0.14%, respectively, at 4:00 a.m., EST, August 17.

The minutes from the Fed’s July FOMC meeting carried a hawkish tone and reiterated the fact that future rate hikes may be required to bring down inflation. The key Federal Funds rate is currently at its two-decade-high level of 5.25%-5.5% range. The news dragged down the majority of stocks as investors stressed at the thought of further monetary tightening, while Treasury yields jumped higher in contrast.

Moving on, the weekly initial jobless claims will be released today. Expectations are that jobless claims come in at 240,000, in the week ending August 12, lower than the previous week’s figure of 248,000 claims.

Further, traders await earnings reports from big box retailer Walmart (WMT), which is expected to outperform despite the headwinds. Also, luxury brand Tapestry (TPR), which is soon going to acquire Capri Holdings (CPRI) will report its Q4FY23 results before the bell, today. Meanwhile, Applied Materials (AMAT), Ross Stores (ROST), and Keysight Technologies (KEYS) will report after the market closes.  

Shares of networking titan Cisco Systems (CSCO) gained in after-hours trading yesterday, after outperforming earnings expectations. On the contrary, shares of semiconductor company Wolfspeed (WOLF) took a 13% nosedive in after-hours trading on releasing some disappointing guidance. Remarkably, Target (TGT) shares soared yesterday after the retailer posted a mixed set of second-quarter numbers and displayed impressive margins. Tesla stock (TSLA) keeps losing steam as it continues with its price reduction strategy for its Model S and Model X vehicles in China. Further, Kroger’s (KR) Albertsons Deal is in jeopardy as seven secretaries of state have urged the FTC to block the merger due to competitive concerns.

Elsewhere, European indices are trading in negative territory on Thursday following the U.S. Fed Reserve’s hawkish stance. Markets had largely expected to hear that interest rates would pause going ahead but the opposing tone by the Fed dragged down global stocks.

Asia-Pacific Markets Ended Mixed on Thursday

Asia-Pacific indices finished mixed on Thursday following the Fed’s indication of probable rate hikes. Japanese stocks finished lower after statistics showed that the country’s trade balance slipped into a deficit in July. Exports fell 0.3% while imports declined 13.5% owing to a slump in demand domestically and from the neighboring Chinese economy.   

Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices finished lower by 0.44% and 0.34%, respectively.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index ended lower by 0.02%, while China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indices finished higher by 0.43% and 0.61%, respectively.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market News Today, 8/16/23 – Stocks Close Lower amid a Slew of Economic Data
Market NewsStock Market News Today, 8/16/23 – Stocks Close Lower amid a Slew of Economic Data
12h ago
NDX
SPX
FOMC Minutes Indicate Inflation Battle Isn’t Over, More Rate Hikes Possible
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today, 8/15/23 – Indices Slip as Energy Sector Leads Decline
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market News Today, 8/16/23 – Stocks Close Lower amid a Slew of Economic Data
Market NewsStock Market News Today, 8/16/23 – Stocks Close Lower amid a Slew of Economic Data
12h ago
NDX
SPX
FOMC Minutes Indicate Inflation Battle Isn’t Over, More Rate Hikes Possible
Market NewsFOMC Minutes Indicate Inflation Battle Isn’t Over, More Rate Hikes Possible
14h ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today, 8/15/23 – Indices Slip as Energy Sector Leads Decline
Market NewsStock Market News Today, 8/15/23 – Indices Slip as Energy Sector Leads Decline
2d ago
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >