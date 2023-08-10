Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI) Soars after $8.5 Billion Acquisition by Tapestry

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI) Soars after $8.5 Billion Acquisition by Tapestry
Market News

Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI) Soars after $8.5 Billion Acquisition by Tapestry

Story Highlights

Capri Holdings soars after a $8.5 billion acquisition by Tapestry.

Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI), the luxury fashion group behind brands like Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors surged at the time of writing on Thursday after its acquisition by Tapestry (NYSE: TPR). Tapestry will pay Capri shareholders $57.00 per share in cash with the deal valued at around $8.5 billion. The acquisition is expected to close next year. There was a strong buzz that Tapestry may be interested in acquiring Capri Holdings.

With this acquisition, Tapestry will add more brands to its portfolio and will unite six iconic brands. The company stated in its press release that the combined company “generated over $12 billion in revenue and nearly $2 billion in adjusted operating profit in the prior fiscal year.”

Tapestry’s COO and CFO Scott Roe commented, “…this combination is immediately accretive on an adjusted basis and enhances Tapestry’s total shareholder return. This includes more than $200 million in expected run-rate cost synergies within three years of deal closing.”

In addition, Tapestry’s Board of Directors also approved hiking its dividend per share by 17% to $1.40 per share.

CPRI stock has not fared well this year and the stock has crashed by more than 40%.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on TPR

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) May Scoop Up Capri Holdings, Broaden Horizons
Market NewsTapestry (NYSE:TPR) May Scoop Up Capri Holdings, Broaden Horizons
2h ago
TPR
CPRI
Capri Holdings price target lowered to $34 from $36 at Jefferies
TPR
CPRI
Tapestry price target lowered to $50 from $53 at Jefferies
TPR
CPRI
More TPR Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TPR

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) May Scoop Up Capri Holdings, Broaden Horizons
Market NewsTapestry (NYSE:TPR) May Scoop Up Capri Holdings, Broaden Horizons
2h ago
TPR
CPRI
Capri Holdings price target lowered to $34 from $36 at Jefferies
The FlyCapri Holdings price target lowered to $34 from $36 at Jefferies
6d ago
TPR
CPRI
Tapestry price target lowered to $50 from $53 at Jefferies
The FlyTapestry price target lowered to $50 from $53 at Jefferies
6d ago
TPR
CPRI
More TPR Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >