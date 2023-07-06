Stock Market News Today, 7/06/23 – Futures Fall Following Fed’s Hawkish Stance

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Stock Market News Today, 7/06/23 – Futures Fall Following Fed’s Hawkish Stance

U.S. Futures are down on Thursday morning, following the minutes of the FOMC’s latest policy meeting. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are down 0.55%, 0.46%, and 0.45%, respectively, at 4:00 a.m., EST, July 6. The shortened trading week is ending negatively, with the three averages in the red so far.

Stock Indices tumbled yesterday after hearing remarks that the Federal Reserve is aiming to raise rates in the future when this was already declared by Fed Chair Powell in his speech back in June. A majority of Fed officials believe at least two more rate hikes are required, albeit not that aggressively, which means we could be looking at 25 basis point hikes in the future.

On the brighter side, the Fed believes that the U.S. could avoid a recession this year as long as the labor market remains strong and consumer spending remains resilient. The Fed’s stance will be driven by economic data points.

Important data sets scheduled this week include the Weekly Initial Jobless Claims, the S&P Global Services PMI index, and ADP Employment figures due today, while Payrolls data is due tomorrow. Meanwhile, American clothing company, Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) is scheduled to report Q2FY23 earnings today after the market closes.

U.S. Stocks Making News

Turning towards individual stocks, low-cost carrier JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) announced that it has decided to unwind its Northeast Alliance (NEA) with American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) after a court ruling ordered them to terminate the deal, citing its anti-competitive nature. Instead, JBLU will now focus on its pending $3.8 billion acquisition of ultra-low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE). Further, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) launched a microblogging app called Threads yesterday. Threads is Instagram’s text-based social messaging app and is a direct threat to Twitter, which is already facing an exodus of users.  

Also, biotechnology company Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) signed a deal to research, develop, and manufacture its messenger RNA (mRNA) medicines in China “exclusively for the Chinese people” and vowed that those would not “be exported”. Moreover, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) joined the list of banks that have announced plans to increase dividend payouts following the successful completion of the Federal Reserve’s annual Stress Test.

Elsewhere, European indices are trading in the red on Thursday, following negative sentiment from global economies. Oil prices continue to hover above the $71 mark as Saudi Arabia and Russia meet to discuss the latest cuts in oil production.

Asia-Pacific Markets End Lower on Thursday

Asia-Pacific indices tumbled following the minutes of the Fed’s June meeting. Additionally, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) downgraded Hong Kong-listed Chinese banks, citing issues such as huge government debt and weak earnings expectations, pushing down shares of major banks.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slumped by 3.02%, while China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indexes ended lower by 0.54% and 0.55%, respectively.

Similarly, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices finished the trading session down by 1.70% and 1.26%, respectively.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on NDX

Tech Stocks Roared Back in 1H23; Will the Bull Run Sustain in 2H?
Stock Analysis & IdeasTech Stocks Roared Back in 1H23; Will the Bull Run Sustain in 2H?
1h ago
AMD
NDX
Stock Market News Today, 7/05/23 – Stocks Fall as Investors Digest Economic Data
NDX
SPX
FOMC Meeting Minutes Point to More Rate Hikes
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NDX

Tech Stocks Roared Back in 1H23; Will the Bull Run Sustain in 2H?
Stock Analysis & IdeasTech Stocks Roared Back in 1H23; Will the Bull Run Sustain in 2H?
1h ago
AMD
NDX
Stock Market News Today, 7/05/23 – Stocks Fall as Investors Digest Economic Data
Market NewsStock Market News Today, 7/05/23 – Stocks Fall as Investors Digest Economic Data
13h ago
NDX
SPX
FOMC Meeting Minutes Point to More Rate Hikes
Market NewsFOMC Meeting Minutes Point to More Rate Hikes
15h ago
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >