Stock Market News Today, 7/06/23 – Futures Fall Following Fed’s Hawkish Stance

U.S. Futures are down on Thursday morning, following the minutes of the FOMC’s latest policy meeting. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are down 0.55%, 0.46%, and 0.45%, respectively, at 4:00 a.m., EST, July 6. The shortened trading week is ending negatively, with the three averages in the red so far.

Stock Indices tumbled yesterday after hearing remarks that the Federal Reserve is aiming to raise rates in the future when this was already declared by Fed Chair Powell in his speech back in June. A majority of Fed officials believe at least two more rate hikes are required, albeit not that aggressively, which means we could be looking at 25 basis point hikes in the future.

On the brighter side, the Fed believes that the U.S. could avoid a recession this year as long as the labor market remains strong and consumer spending remains resilient. The Fed’s stance will be driven by economic data points.

Important data sets scheduled this week include the Weekly Initial Jobless Claims, the S&P Global Services PMI index, and ADP Employment figures due today, while Payrolls data is due tomorrow. Meanwhile, American clothing company, Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) is scheduled to report Q2FY23 earnings today after the market closes.

U.S. Stocks Making News

Turning towards individual stocks, low-cost carrier JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) announced that it has decided to unwind its Northeast Alliance (NEA) with American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) after a court ruling ordered them to terminate the deal, citing its anti-competitive nature. Instead, JBLU will now focus on its pending $3.8 billion acquisition of ultra-low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE). Further, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) launched a microblogging app called Threads yesterday. Threads is Instagram’s text-based social messaging app and is a direct threat to Twitter, which is already facing an exodus of users.

Also, biotechnology company Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) signed a deal to research, develop, and manufacture its messenger RNA (mRNA) medicines in China “exclusively for the Chinese people” and vowed that those would not “be exported”. Moreover, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) joined the list of banks that have announced plans to increase dividend payouts following the successful completion of the Federal Reserve’s annual Stress Test.

Elsewhere, European indices are trading in the red on Thursday, following negative sentiment from global economies. Oil prices continue to hover above the $71 mark as Saudi Arabia and Russia meet to discuss the latest cuts in oil production.

Asia-Pacific Markets End Lower on Thursday

Asia-Pacific indices tumbled following the minutes of the Fed’s June meeting. Additionally, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) downgraded Hong Kong-listed Chinese banks, citing issues such as huge government debt and weak earnings expectations, pushing down shares of major banks.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slumped by 3.02%, while China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indexes ended lower by 0.54% and 0.55%, respectively.

Similarly, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices finished the trading session down by 1.70% and 1.26%, respectively.

