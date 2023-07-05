Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) Q2 Earnings Preview: Analyst Expects In-Line Results

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Gainers/Losers/Most ActiveDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/Losers/Most Active
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
New
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) Q2 Earnings Preview: Analyst Expects In-Line Results

Story Highlights

Levi Strauss will report its Q2 earnings on July 6. Citi analyst Paul Lejuez expects the company to meet Wall Street’s forecast. Overall, Wall Street analysts expect the company’s earnings and revenues to decline year-over-year.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) is scheduled to announce its fiscal second-quarter (ended May 28, 2023) results on Thursday, July 6. Citi analyst Paul Lejuez expects the company’s results to roughly meet the consensus estimates due to slowing demand in its U.S. direct-to-consumer stores.

Nevertheless, the analyst remains cautious about the second half of 2023, noting potential risks that could impact Levi’s performance during that period. 

Just five days ago, Sole reiterated a Hold recommendation on LEVI stock. It is worth pointing out that the analyst lowered his price target to $15 from $17. The revised price target implies an upside of about 4% from the current levels. 

LEVI Street’s Expectations

Currently, the Street expects Levi to post earnings of $0.03 per share in Q2, compared with $0.29 per share reported in the prior-year period.

Meanwhile, Wall Street expects LEVI to post revenue of $1.34 billion in Q2, compared to $1.47 billion in the prior-year quarter. It’s worth highlighting that the company has surpassed analysts’ sales estimates 75% of the time in the past 12 months, compared to the industry average of 64.32%.

Management’s Thoughts on Q2

In the first quarter earnings call, management reaffirmed its 2023 net revenues expectations of $6.3 billion to $6.4 billion and adjusted EPS in the range of $1.30 to $1.40.

During the Q1 earnings call, Levi’s management expressed concerns regarding the excess inventory levels, which is a challenge shared by numerous retailers. As a result, it remains to be seen whether the company’s initiatives to address this issue through promotional activities and discount offers have significantly impacted its profit margins in the Q2 quarter.

Is LEVI a Good Stock to Buy Now?

LEVI stock has received four Buy and four Hold recommendations, translating into a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. The analysts’ average price target of $17.88 implies 24.17% upside potential. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on LEVI

Is LEVI a Buy, Before Earnings?
Pre-EarningsIs LEVI a Buy, Before Earnings?
1d ago
LEVI
Levi Strauss price target lowered to $15 from $17 at Citi
LEVI
Levi Strauss put volume heavy and directionally bearish
LEVI
More LEVI Latest News >

More News & Analysis on LEVI

Is LEVI a Buy, Before Earnings?
Pre-EarningsIs LEVI a Buy, Before Earnings?
1d ago
LEVI
Levi Strauss price target lowered to $15 from $17 at Citi
The FlyLevi Strauss price target lowered to $15 from $17 at Citi
5d ago
LEVI
Levi Strauss put volume heavy and directionally bearish
The FlyLevi Strauss put volume heavy and directionally bearish
2M ago
LEVI
More LEVI Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >