Stock Market News Today, 6/28/23 – Futures Jittery Following Nasdaq’s Strong Rally

U.S. Futures are in the red this morning, sort of taking a breather from the tech rally witnessed yesterday. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are down 0.37%, 0.19%, and 0.01%, respectively, at 4:20 a.m., EST, June 28.

The three major indices are set to finish the month and the first half of 2023 in the positive zone. The Nasdaq Composite is surprisingly coming off an impressive double-digit positive gain for the first six months. The recent AI-driven rally is defying the conventional norms of how tech stocks perform in a high-interest-rate environment. Five-star analyst Daniel Ives of Wedbush calls the breakthrough the “fourth industrial revolution” set to change the fundamental way that people live. Meanwhile, the Biden administration is considering new restrictions on the export of AI chips to China next month, citing concerns about their unlawful usage in developing destructive weapons.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will speak today at the ECB Forum on Central Banks 2023, held in Portugal. Traders worldwide are piqued to hear his thoughts on the global economic outlook in general and the future of the U.S. monetary policy in particular. Markets have digested the possibility of two more interest rate hikes in the U.S. this year. Yet, a reiteration from Powell on the same could push the markets into the negative zone today.

In the meantime, chip maker Micron (NASDAQ:MU) will report its Q3FY23 financial results today, after the market closes. Analysts are optimistic about MU’s solid performance in the second half of 2023. In other news, Swiss banking giant UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) is trimming its workforce following the forced government-backed takeover of failing bank Credit Suisse earlier this month. And Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), a department store that runs membership-only outlets across the U.S. and beyond, has found a way to break the chain of membership card sharing by checking the IDs of members at the self-checkout. Also, Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) announced the closure of 450 stores across the U.S. and U.K. alongside a soft outlook for the upcoming year.

Elsewhere, European indices are trading in the green on Wednesday. Yesterday, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde reiterated that inflation was still running high in the eurozone and that markets must expect more rate hikes in the future.

Asia-Pacific Markets End Mixed

Asia-Pacific indices finished the trading session mixed today, following a mixed set of economic data from various nations. Australia’s inflation figure for May came in cooler than expected at 5.6%, pushing up Australian stocks. However, Chinese stocks sank as the country’s industrial profits declined by 18.8% in the five months ending May 2023.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index finished higher by 0.12% while China’s Shanghai Composite closed near the flatline, and the Shenzhen Component index ended down by 0.47%.

On the contrary, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices ended up by 2.02% and 1.99%, respectively.

