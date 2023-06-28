Chip Stocks Like AMD, NVDA Dip as U.S. Mulls New Restrictions on Exports to China

Chip stocks including Nvidia (NVDA), AMD (AMD), and Intel (INTC) dipped in pre-market trading at the time of writing on Wednesday after a Wall Street Journal report that the U.S. Government could be considering restricting the exports of artificial intelligence (AI) chips to China.

Back in September last year, Nvidia stated that U.S. officials had asked the chip giant to stop exporting two AI chips to China. This resulted in the company offering a new advanced chip called A800 in China and making changes in its H100 chip earlier this year to comply with export control regulations.

According to the Wall Street Journal report, the new restrictions would curb the sale of even the A800 chip unless Nvidia secures a special U.S. export license.

Today’s dip in chip stocks aside, overall the semiconductor sector has fared well this year as indicated by the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH). This semiconductor ETF has soared by more than 50% year-to-date.