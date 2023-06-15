tiprankstipranks
Market News

Stock Market News Today, 6/15/23 – Markets Shaky Following Powell’s Hawkish Comments

U.S. Futures are in the red this morning, following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish comments on future monetary policy. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are down 0.13%, 0.12%, and 0.15%, respectively, at 4:00 a.m., EST, June 15.

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged at its latest FOMC meeting, which finished yesterday, sending markets on an upswing. However, the relief rally was short-lived, as Powell quickly warned that we might see two more rate hikes this year following the pause.

The Fed is playing a wait-and-watch game, hoping to see the desired “cumulative” impacts from the series of rate hikes conducted in the past before making any decision for future rate hikes. The current Fed Funds rate remains in the range of 5% to 5.25%, with the projection for year-end pegged at 5.6%. Meanwhile, other economic data sets scheduled for today include weekly initial jobless claims, May’s retail sales data, and Industrial production data.

On the earnings front, tech player Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) is slated to release its second quarter Fiscal 2023 results today, after market close. Analysts expect the company’s earnings and revenues to increase year-over-year. Also, ADBE’s website traffic trend reflects a positive picture in the to-be-reported quarter.

Meanwhile, healthcare stocks sank yesterday after executives of UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) warned of higher medical costs related to a rise in the number of elective procedures.

Elsewhere, European indices are trading in negative territory today, following the U.S. Fed’s unexpectedly hawkish tone and in anticipation of the European Central Bank’s own rate hike decision due today. The ECB is expected to raise rates by 25 basis points, as inflation remains stubbornly sticky in the 20-bloc nation.  

Asia-Pacific Markets End Mixed Today

Asia-Pacific indices ended the trading session mixed today. The People’s Bank of China cut its medium-term lending rate to pump more liquidity into the market. Meanwhile, New Zealand slipped into a technical recession after its Q1 gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 0.1% year-over-year, after falling 0.7% in the fourth quarter of 2022. In the meantime, Japan’s central bank began its two-day monetary policy meeting today.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indices finished the trading session higher by 2.16%, 0.74%, and 1.81%, respectively.

While Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices ended marginally down by 0.05% and 0.02%, respectively.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

