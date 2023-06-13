Stock Market News Today, 6/13/23 – Markets Prep for CPI Data

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Stock Market News Today, 6/13/23 – Markets Prep for CPI Data

U.S. Futures are on an upward trajectory this morning, in anticipation of a cooling inflation print. All eyes are on the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data due at 8:30 a.m., EST. today. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up 0.63%, 0.31%, and 0.09%, respectively, at 4:00 a.m., EST, June 13. Markets could swing to either side following the CPI release. Economists polled by Dow Jones project inflation to grow 0.1% month-over-month in May and rise 4% annually, much lower compared to April figures.

At the same time, the two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting begins today. The Fed will closely watch the CPI data for signs of easing inflation as well as the producer price index (PPI) data due tomorrow, before deciding on its interest rate decision. Meanwhile, WTI crude Oil is also inching higher this morning, hovering over $67 per barrel.

A lot is buzzing in the tech sector lately, with iPhone maker Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) closing at a new all-time high yesterday. Meanwhile, regulators continue to haunt the big tech giants. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google’s advertising technology business faces antitrust lawsuits, with both U.S. and EU regulators pushing to break up its ad tech business. Likewise, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is filing a lawsuit to stop Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) acquisition of Activision-Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI).

On the other hand, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) is set to become an anchor investor in chip-designing rival Arm’s initial public offering (IPO). Additionally, shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) jumped in after-hours trading yesterday after the company posted a solid quarterly beat.

Elsewhere, European indices are trading in the green today, building momentum for the U.S. CPI print and the start of the FOMC meeting. Traders also look forward to the European Central Bank’s interest rate decision due June 15, with a 25-basis point hike on the cards.

Asia-Pacific Markets End Higher

Asia-Pacific indices ended the trading day higher today on a series of economic data points. Japan’s Nikkei broke the 33,000 level for the first time since July 1990, boosted by a 5% jump in Toyota Motor’s (NYSE:TM) stock, which announced plans to launch a full line-up of battery electric vehicles. The Topix index also surged 1.16%.

India’s inflation rate also rose to the lowest since January 2021, with the CPI growing 4.25% year-over-year in May.

Meanwhile, the Chinese economy is reeling from the pressure of a contracting economy. The People’s Bank of China slashed its seven-day reverse repo rate by 10 basis points to 1.9% to fuel liquidity in the economy.  

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indices ended the day up by 0.63%, 0.15%, and 0.76%, respectively.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market News Today, 6/12/23 – Stocks Start Week Strong as Tech Leads Rally
Market NewsStock Market News Today, 6/12/23 – Stocks Start Week Strong as Tech Leads Rally
13h ago
NDX
SPX
3 Economic Events That Could Affect Your Portfolio This Week, June 12 – 16, 2023
NDX
SPX
Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of June 12, 2023
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market News Today, 6/12/23 – Stocks Start Week Strong as Tech Leads Rally
Market NewsStock Market News Today, 6/12/23 – Stocks Start Week Strong as Tech Leads Rally
13h ago
NDX
SPX
3 Economic Events That Could Affect Your Portfolio This Week, June 12 – 16, 2023
Market News3 Economic Events That Could Affect Your Portfolio This Week, June 12 – 16, 2023
2d ago
NDX
SPX
Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of June 12, 2023
Market NewsEx-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of June 12, 2023
2d ago
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >