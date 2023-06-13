Stock Market News Today, 6/13/23 – Markets Prep for CPI Data

U.S. Futures are on an upward trajectory this morning, in anticipation of a cooling inflation print. All eyes are on the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data due at 8:30 a.m., EST. today. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up 0.63%, 0.31%, and 0.09%, respectively, at 4:00 a.m., EST, June 13. Markets could swing to either side following the CPI release. Economists polled by Dow Jones project inflation to grow 0.1% month-over-month in May and rise 4% annually, much lower compared to April figures.

At the same time, the two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting begins today. The Fed will closely watch the CPI data for signs of easing inflation as well as the producer price index (PPI) data due tomorrow, before deciding on its interest rate decision. Meanwhile, WTI crude Oil is also inching higher this morning, hovering over $67 per barrel.

A lot is buzzing in the tech sector lately, with iPhone maker Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) closing at a new all-time high yesterday. Meanwhile, regulators continue to haunt the big tech giants. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google’s advertising technology business faces antitrust lawsuits, with both U.S. and EU regulators pushing to break up its ad tech business. Likewise, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is filing a lawsuit to stop Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) acquisition of Activision-Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI).

On the other hand, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) is set to become an anchor investor in chip-designing rival Arm’s initial public offering (IPO). Additionally, shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) jumped in after-hours trading yesterday after the company posted a solid quarterly beat.

Elsewhere, European indices are trading in the green today, building momentum for the U.S. CPI print and the start of the FOMC meeting. Traders also look forward to the European Central Bank’s interest rate decision due June 15, with a 25-basis point hike on the cards.

Asia-Pacific Markets End Higher

Asia-Pacific indices ended the trading day higher today on a series of economic data points. Japan’s Nikkei broke the 33,000 level for the first time since July 1990, boosted by a 5% jump in Toyota Motor’s (NYSE:TM) stock, which announced plans to launch a full line-up of battery electric vehicles. The Topix index also surged 1.16%.

India’s inflation rate also rose to the lowest since January 2021, with the CPI growing 4.25% year-over-year in May.

Meanwhile, the Chinese economy is reeling from the pressure of a contracting economy. The People’s Bank of China slashed its seven-day reverse repo rate by 10 basis points to 1.9% to fuel liquidity in the economy.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indices ended the day up by 0.63%, 0.15%, and 0.76%, respectively.

