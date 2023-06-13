Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock: Calls to Split Google’s Ad-Tech Business from Both Sides of the Pond

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock: Calls to Split Google’s Ad-Tech Business from Both Sides of the Pond

Story Highlights

Google’s advertising technology business faces antitrust lawsuits. The U.S. and EU regulators are seeking to break up its ad tech business.

Antitrust lawsuits are not new for Alphabet- (NASDAQ:GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG) owned Google due to its large scale and global operations. In a recent development, the internet giant is facing opposition from both sides of the pond: the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the European Commission (the top antitrust regulator of the European Union), on concerns over its ad-tech dominance. Both of these regulators are looking to break up Google’s ad-tech business.

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed several antitrust lawsuits about various aspects of its business, including advertising technologies and practices. In January, the DOJ joined several U.S. states in filing a lawsuit against the company for alleged antitrust practices. 

The DOJ is seeking the breakup of its ad-tech business as it opines that the company abuses its dominance in the digital advertising industry to thwart competition, in turn hurting advertisers and publishers. 

Legal Issues Compound for Google

Echoing similar sentiments, the European Commission could soon file a formal antitrust complaint against the tech giant, as a Wall Street Journal report highlighted. The regulator is also considering ordering Google to sell some parts of its ad-tech business as part of the lawsuit. 

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that the regulator could file a complaint as soon as Wednesday

The European Commission has already imposed fines on Google for its actions that infringed European competition law. However, each decision is under appeal. 

While legal issues have compounded for Google, investors remain unfazed by these developments. Despite the buzz around the antitrust lawsuit, GOOGL stock closed higher on June 12.

Is GOOGL a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

While regulatory headwinds persist for GOOGL stock, analysts maintain a bullish outlook as the company could emerge as the biggest beneficiary of the AI (Artificial Intelligence) movement. The AI ramp-up could bring significant growth opportunities and drive its stock price higher. 

GOOGL stock is up about 40% year-to-date. Meanwhile, it has received a Strong Buy consensus rating from the Top Wall Street analysts. TipRanks identifies the top analysts per sector, per timeframe, and against different benchmarks. 

Among the 24 top analysts giving ratings on GOOGL stock, 23 recommend a Buy, and one suggests a Hold. Further, these analysts’ average 12-month price target of $131.58 implies 6.42% upside potential from current levels.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on GOOG

Massive Fines Ahead for Alphabet in Europe
Market NewsMassive Fines Ahead for Alphabet in Europe
12h ago
GOOG
META vs. GOOGL: Which Big Tech Stock is Better?
GOOG
META
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Offloads ValueFirst to India’s Tanla
GOOG
KORE
More GOOG Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GOOG

Massive Fines Ahead for Alphabet in Europe
Market NewsMassive Fines Ahead for Alphabet in Europe
12h ago
GOOG
META vs. GOOGL: Which Big Tech Stock is Better?
Stock Analysis & IdeasMETA vs. GOOGL: Which Big Tech Stock is Better?
3d ago
GOOG
META
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Offloads ValueFirst to India’s Tanla
Market NewsTwilio (NYSE:TWLO) Offloads ValueFirst to India’s Tanla
4d ago
GOOG
KORE
More GOOG Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >