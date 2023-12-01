tiprankstipranks
Stock Market News Today, 12/01/23 – Futures Shaky, Entering the Final Month of 2023
Market News

Stock Market News Today, 12/01/23 – Futures Shaky, Entering the Final Month of 2023

Story Highlights

U.S. Futures are jittery on Friday morning as traders enter the last month of the year. November proved to be a winning month for the major averages and traders are looking forward to a blockbuster December.

U.S. Futures are jittery on Friday morning as markets enter the final month of the year. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) are down by 0.07%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up by 0.06% and 0.18%, respectively, at 3:55 a.m. EST, December 1.

The three major indexes witnessed some of their best monthly gains in November in over a year. The core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) index rose lower than expected to 3.5% in November. Meanwhile, both the Dow and the SPX are on track to finish the trading week on positive footing while the Nasdaq is down for the week so far.

On the economic front, reports on Construction Spending and the ISM Manufacturing PMI are due today. In the meantime, the U.S. 10-year treasury yield is floating near 4.33% at the time of writing. And the WTI crude oil futures are trending down, hovering near $75.86 per barrel as of the last check. Oil prices are falling in reaction to the OPEC+ decision to halt any formal production cuts in the first quarter.

Turning toward stocks, the Walt Disney Company (DIS) is engaged in an extended tug-of-war with activist investor Nelson Peltz for multiple board seats. Meanwhile, CEO Bob Iger reinstated a cash dividend of $0.30 per share, payable in January 2024. Also, shares of Ulta Beauty (ULTA) soared 12% in after-hours trading yesterday after exceeding Q3FY23 expectations. On the other hand, Dell Technologies (DELL) shares fell nearly 4% as the company reported mixed results, with EPS beating expectations but revenue missing.

Further, Tesla’s (TSLA) stock fell 1.7% in regular trading yesterday and shed another 2.1% in extended trading after the pricing of the Cybertruck irked investors. In the meantime, VF Corporation (VFC) is implementing cost-reduction measures to enhance operational efficiency, reducing its workforce by 500 employees.

Elsewhere, European markets are trading higher on Friday after the flash estimates for the Eurozone showed that inflation fell more than expected to 2.4% in November. Traders hope that this could lead the European Central Bank (ECB) to rethink its monetary policy stance.  

Asia-Pacific Markets End Lower on Friday

A majority of Asia-Pacific indices ended lower on Friday following economic reports from across the regions. China’s Caixin PMI data showed an unexpected expansion.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and China’s Shenzhen Component index ended down by 1.25% and 0.06%, respectively, while the Shanghai Composite index finished higher by 0.06%.

Similarly, Japan’s Nikkei ended down by 0.17% while the Topix index finished up by 0.32%.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

