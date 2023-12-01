Tesla Stock (NASDAQ:TSLA): Cybertruck Pricing Irks Investors

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active OptionsOptions Volume Leaders
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Tesla Stock (NASDAQ:TSLA): Cybertruck Pricing Irks Investors
Market News

Tesla Stock (NASDAQ:TSLA): Cybertruck Pricing Irks Investors

Story Highlights

Tesla’s Cybertruck delivery event failed to create the expected buzz. The high price of the electric pick-up truck has irked many investors.

Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock fell 1.7% in regular trading yesterday and shed another 2.1% in extended trading after the pricing of the much-awaited Cybertruck irked investors. CEO Elon Musk unveiled the electric pick-up truck at the official delivery event from the Gigafactory Austin yesterday afternoon.

Cybertruck’s Deliveries and Pricing Disappoint Investors

Musk showed off the features of the Cybertruck, including its bulletproof stainless steel body and rock-solid windows, but refrained from disclosing the price range. The prices were revealed on the electric vehicle (EV) maker’s website. Only 10 Cybertrucks were delivered yesterday, while analysts and investors had hoped for deliveries of 10 to 30 units.

The most disappointing part was that the base model rear-wheel drive version of the Cybertruck is now priced at $60,990, much higher than the original launch price of roughly $40,000 before tax breaks and incentives, as stated in 2019. The commercial deliveries of the base model Cybertruck are scheduled for 2024. Meanwhile, the “Cyberbeast” is priced at $99,990, with the all-wheel drive version costing $79,900.

Musk boasted that the electric pick-up would “change the look of the roads,” and exclaimed that the “future finally looks like the future.” The high price should not surprise investors as Musk warned of unique production challenges in Cybertruck’s manufacturing on several occasions earlier. While the Cybertruck did mark Tesla’s official entry into the electric pick-up truck market, its high pricing and delayed deliveries could benefit rivals Ford (NYSE:F), General Motors (NYSE:GM), and Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN).

Is Tesla a Good Buy?

Owing to the tough macro environment, company-specific issues, and subdued demand for EVs, Tesla currently has a Hold consensus rating. This is based on 14 Buys, 13 Holds, and six Sell ratings on TipRanks. The average Telsa price forecast of $247.29 implies 3% upside potential from current levels. Year-to-date, TSLA stock has zoomed 122.1%.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Tesla Stock (NASDAQ:TSLA): Cybertruck Pricing Irks Investors
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >