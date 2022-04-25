tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Stock Futures Dip as Another Earnings-Packed Week Begins

U.S. stock futures moved downwards in the early morning hours of Monday, as investors juggled sentiments around the impending interest rate hike, the intensifying hostility between Russia and Ukraine, and the commencement of another busy earnings week.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) were down 0.85%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) moved 0.9% lower, as of 6:17 a.m. EST, Friday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures dropped 0.79% below the flatline.

Mega-earnings lined up for the week include 160 S&P 500 companies, among which are Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL), Meta Platforms (FB), and Microsoft (MSFT). The week is expected to be kicked off by earnings reports from Coca-Cola (COKE), Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Otis (OTIS), Whirlpool (WHR), and Zions Bancorp (ZION) on Monday.

The moves came after the major averages ended Friday with significant losses. The Dow fell 2.82%, the S&P 500 dropped 2.77%, and the Nasdaq 100 declined 2.65% at market close on Friday.

Twitter shares continue to have the attention of investors, as Elon Musk’s announcement of securing $46.5 billion in financing had Twitter executives warm up to the prospect of negotiating a deal with him, as per the Wall Street Journal.

Moreover, the personal consumer expenditures index, which is another key measure of inflation, is set to be released on Friday, giving us another peek into the inflation scenario.

Elsewhere, the Russia-Ukraine tensions continue to escalate with Ukraine receiving military aid from the U.S., and the U.S. cracking down harder on Russian oligarchs who attempt to evade sanctions.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure.