tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Jumps on Amazon Distribution Partnership

Story Highlights

Peloton has inked a partnership with Amazon to broaden its distribution channels. The deal comes as the company is experiencing a revenue slowdown in recent quarters from the pandemic highs.

Peloton Interactive (PTON) stock gained after the company partnered with Amazon (AMZN) to broaden the distribution channel of its fitness equipment. Under the terms of the agreement, the Peloton Bike Guide, select accessories, and apparel will now be available for purchase on Amazon U.S. stores.

Impact of Peloton-Amazon Partnership

Peloton stock has shed nearly 60% of its market value year-to-date. According to CNBC, the underperformance stems from investors’ responses to a slowing in revenue growth from the pandemic highs. The deal with Amazon should allow Peloton to broaden its customer base and win back investors’ confidence.

Prior to tapping the Amazon network for distribution, the fitness equipment was exclusively available through Peloton’s e-commerce site and global showrooms. The collaboration with the e-commerce heavyweight should allow the company to expand its distribution network and engage millions of Peloton’s members.

The latest move underscores Peloton’s drive to innovate and drive growth. According to Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Kevin Cornils, the deal with Amazon should lead to increased access to the brand. For example, the Peloton Bike will now be available for in-home delivery. Customers will also have the ability to assemble the bike themselves.

According to CNBC, Peloton has also been testing a subscription model for its equipment as it looks to ramp up sales. The company intends to have at least 100 million members using its products daily. The company ended last quarter with 7 million members.

Peloton has struggled in recent months to get people back into gyms. According to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), demand for fitness equipment has eased, prompting the company to pursue cost-cutting measures.

What is the Prediction for Peloton Stock?

Yesterday, JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone reiterated a Buy rating on Peloton stock with a $25 price target. The new Peloton stock price target implies an 85.46% upside potential from current levels.

While Peloton stock is down by about 60% year-to-date, Wall Street is bullish about its long-term prospects. According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, Peloton is a Moderate Buy based on five Buys and seven Holds. In addition, the average Peloton price target is $17.58. Analysts’ sentiments are bullish, with more than 30% upside potential to PTON’s current stock price.

Also, TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investor sentiment is currently Positive on Peloton’s stock. Over the past 30 days, 5.8% of the best-performing portfolios tracked by TipRanks increased their exposure in Peloton stock.

Final Thoughts

The gain in Peloton stock confirms investors’ conviction that the distribution deal with Amazon has the potential to address the recent slowdown in revenue growth. Additionally, it should broaden brand awareness.

Read the full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AMZN

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Announces Closure of Telehealth Unit
Market NewsAmazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Announces Closure of Telehealth Unit
59m ago
AMZN
Now, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Joins the Race to Buy Signify Health, Boost Revenue
AMZN
FAANG Stocks Are Hot Again: Which Do Analysts Favor Most?
AAPL
AMZN
More AMZN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AMZN

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Announces Closure of Telehealth Unit
Market NewsAmazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Announces Closure of Telehealth Unit
59m ago
AMZN
Now, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Joins the Race to Buy Signify Health, Boost Revenue
Market NewsNow, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Joins the Race to Buy Signify Health, Boost Revenue
3d ago
AMZN
FAANG Stocks Are Hot Again: Which Do Analysts Favor Most?
Stock Analysis & IdeasFAANG Stocks Are Hot Again: Which Do Analysts Favor Most?
5d ago
AAPL
AMZN
More AMZN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Announces Closure of Telehealth Unit
AMZN
Salesforce’s (NYSE:CRM) Q2-Earnings Report Disappoints Investors; Here’s Why
CRM
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Down After a Dismal Forecast
NVDA
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, August 24: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Why is National Bank (TSE:NA) Stock Down Today?
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Falls after Reporting Q3 Results; Here’s Why
RY
Tattooed Chef’s (NASDAQ:TTCF) Move to Boost Its Visibility Impresses Stakeholders
TTCF
Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Stock Poses a $1 Question
XELA
More Market News >