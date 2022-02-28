Google Disables Some Maps Tools in Ukraine — Report

Markets are up and down, here's what you can do next
Tensions are high, markets are up and down, here's what you can do next
tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
New
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Google Disables Some Maps Tools in Ukraine — Report

According to a report published by Reuters, Alphabet, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google has temporarily disabled some tools of Google Maps in Ukraine. These tools provide real-time information about the traffic conditions and how busy are places like restaurants and stores.

The Internet media giant consulted with the regional authorities of the country before disabling the tools for the safety of local communities.

Live traffic information is available for people using Google Maps’ turn-by-turn navigation features, the company said.

Russian forces invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what Russia calls a “Special Operation.”

Google and other big technology firms are taking measures to protect the security of their users in the region.

GOOGL stock closed 1.3% up on Friday at $2,689.19.

Wall Street’s Take

Following the release of the company’s fourth-quarter results on February 1, Jefferies (NYSE: JEF) analyst Brent Thill reiterated a Buy on the stock and raised the price target to $3,600 from $3,500.

The analyst said, “Another strong quarter at scale that was driven by the company’s massive and diverse audience reach, combined with its expanding and innovative portfolio of ad formats.”

Based on 31 unanimous Buys, the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average GOOGL price target of $3,498.71 implies 30.1% upside potential from current levels. Shares have gained 30% over the past year.

Website Traffic

TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (NYSE: SEMR), the world’s biggest website usage monitoring service, offers insight into Alphabet’s performance.

According to the tool, compared to the previous year, Alphabet’s website traffic registered a nearly 10% decline in global visits year-to-date.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now.

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
CWB Q1 Profit Rises 11%, Beat Estimates
IIF to Acquire South Jersey Industries for $8.1B; SJI Soars 40%
Dell Dips 9% as Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates