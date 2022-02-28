Google Disables Some Maps Tools in Ukraine — Report

According to a report published by Reuters, Alphabet, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google has temporarily disabled some tools of Google Maps in Ukraine. These tools provide real-time information about the traffic conditions and how busy are places like restaurants and stores.

The Internet media giant consulted with the regional authorities of the country before disabling the tools for the safety of local communities.

Live traffic information is available for people using Google Maps’ turn-by-turn navigation features, the company said.

Russian forces invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what Russia calls a “Special Operation.”

Google and other big technology firms are taking measures to protect the security of their users in the region.

GOOGL stock closed 1.3% up on Friday at $2,689.19.

Wall Street’s Take

Following the release of the company’s fourth-quarter results on February 1, Jefferies (NYSE: JEF) analyst Brent Thill reiterated a Buy on the stock and raised the price target to $3,600 from $3,500.

The analyst said, “Another strong quarter at scale that was driven by the company’s massive and diverse audience reach, combined with its expanding and innovative portfolio of ad formats.”

Based on 31 unanimous Buys, the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average GOOGL price target of $3,498.71 implies 30.1% upside potential from current levels. Shares have gained 30% over the past year.

Website Traffic

TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (NYSE: SEMR), the world’s biggest website usage monitoring service, offers insight into Alphabet’s performance.

According to the tool, compared to the previous year, Alphabet’s website traffic registered a nearly 10% decline in global visits year-to-date.

