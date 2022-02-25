IIF to Acquire South Jersey Industries for $8.1B; SJI Soars 40%

Tune in to TipRanks TV for the latest financial news...
Tune in to TipRanks TV for the latest financial news
tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
New
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

IIF to Acquire South Jersey Industries for $8.1B; SJI Soars 40%

Infrastructure Investments Fund (IIF), an infrastructure investment group, has signed an agreement to acquire energy products and services firm South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SJI) for approximately $8.1 billion.

The offer price of $36 per share represents a premium of 46.3% to the SJI stock’s 30-day volume-weighted average price as of February 23.

Mike Renna, the President and CEO of SJI, said, “IIF is a trusted partner and long-term investor in utility and renewable energy companies, and together we will be well-positioned to execute on SJI’s clean energy and decarbonization initiatives in support of the environmental goals of our State and region.”

Andrew Gilbert, Investment Principal to IIF, said, “We believe our expertise, resources and experience can help SJI further build on its leading position in the industry.”

Following the completion of the transaction, which is expected in the fourth quarter of this year, SJI will continue to operate from its headquarters in New Jersey with Renna serving as the CEO.

Q4 Results

Meanwhile, the company also released its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Adjusted earnings came in at $0.58 per share, lower than the year-ago earnings of $0.62 per share but higher than the Street’s estimate of $0.55 per share.

About SJI

Energy infrastructure holding company South Jersey Industries offers energy services to customers through its two subsidiaries SJI Utilities (SJIU) and SJI Energy Enterprises (SJIEE).

Following the announcements, SJI stock jumped almost 40% on Thursday to close at $32.84.

Price Target

Overall, the stock has a Hold consensus rating based on 5 Holds. The average SJI price target of $25.50 implies 22.4% downside potential. Shares have gained almost 35% over the past year.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now.

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Carvana Falls 4% on Wider-Than-Expected Q4 Loss, $2.2B Acquisition Deal
AMD’s Board Approves $8B Share Buyback Plan
Coinbase Falls 5.8% Despite Strong Q4 Earnings