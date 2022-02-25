Dell Dips 9% as Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates

Tune in to TipRanks TV for the latest financial news...
Tune in to TipRanks TV for the latest financial news
tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
New
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Dell Dips 9% as Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates

Shares of Dell Technologies (DELL) fell 9% in the extended trading session on Thursday after the American multinational technology company reported mixed fourth-quarter Fiscal Year 2022 results.

Q4 Performance

The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.72 per share, which lagged the consensus estimate of $1.94 per share and declined 2% from adjusted earnings of $1.76 per share reported in the same quarter last year. 

Total net revenue of $28 billion grew 16% year-over-year and topped analysts’ expectations of $27.5 billion. The upside was supported by growth in all business units, along with strong demand across commercial PCs, servers and storage. 

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter stood at $2.69 billion, up 3% year-over-year. Notably, at the end of the quarter, Dell had remaining performance obligations of $42 billion, up 20% year-over-year, along with deferred revenue of $27.6 billion and cash and investments of $11.3 billion.

Segment-wise, Client Solutions Group recorded revenues of $17.3 billion, up 26% year-over-year. Additionally, revenues for Infrastructure Solutions Group came in at $9.2 billion, up 3% year-over-year.

Dividend

Alongside earnings, Dell announced the initiation of a quarterly common stock of $0.33 per share. The dividend will be payable on April 29 to stockholders of record as of April 20. The company anticipates aggregate fiscal 2023 dividends of about $1 billion.

The CFO of Dell, Tom Sweet, said, “We remain focused on executing our strategy to consolidate and modernize our core and build new growth engines that enable our customers’ multi-cloud future while delivering shareholder value.”

Wall Street’s Take  

Overall, the Street has a bullish outlook on the stock, with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 3 Buys and 1 Hold. The average Dell price target of $69.50 implies 24.5% upside potential. 

Blogger Opinion

TipRanks data shows that financial blogger opinions are 91% Bullish on DELL, compared to a sector average of 69%.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Etsy Rises 20.6% as Q4 Results Surpass Expectations
AMD’s Board Approves $8B Share Buyback Plan
Monday.com Drops 28% Despite Beating Q4 Estimates