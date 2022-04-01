GM, Ford Idling Their Michigan Plants over Parts Shortage

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

GM, Ford Idling Their Michigan Plants over Parts Shortage

General Motors (GM) and Ford Motor (F) have temporarily closed their assembly plants in Michigan over shortage of parts. GM stock and Ford shares fell 3.3% and 2.1% on March 31, respectively. 

Next week, GM plans to halt production at its Lansing Grand River factory in Michigan due to a shortage of parts, according to a Reuters report. The company has clarified that parts in short supply are not related to chips. The Lansing Grand River plant produces Chevrolet Camaro, Cadillac CT4, and Cadillac CT5.

The automaker also plans to halt production next week at its Fort Wayne assembly plant in Indiana, due to chip shortages. The Fort Wayne factory builds GMC Sierra 1500 and Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup trucks.

On its part, Ford plans to close its Flat Rock Assembly Plant that produces the Mustang next week due to chip shortages. In March, chip shortages forced Ford to suspend production at the F-150 pickup assembly plant in Kansas City for a week.

What is wrong?

The global chip shortage that has affected industries across the board has particularly had a big impact on automakers. Automakers have had to shut production plants, resulting in a decline in vehicles entering the market.

The chip shortage is mostly attributed to issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the increasing demand for the components. For automakers, rising car prices have mostly helped mitigate the financial impact of limited chip supply, for now. 

Wall Street’s Take

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 12 Buys and four Holds. The average General Motors price target stands at $73.13 and implies upside potential of 67% to current levels. Shares have declined 28% year-to-date.

Stock Investors

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investor sentiment is currently Very Positive on General Motors, with 2.9% of portfolios tracked by TipRanks increasing their exposure to GM stock over the past 30 days.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now.

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Mayville Engineering Company’s CEO to Retire
Walgreens Slumps on Cautious Guidance Despite Q2 Beat
Hackers Fool Two Tech Giants; Will Regulators Intervene?