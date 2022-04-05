Ford Driving Toward Strong Numbers

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Ford Driving Toward Strong Numbers

Though supply-chain issues and global chip shortages remain challenging, the Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported improved vehicle sales in the U.S. on a sequential basis for March on the back of enhanced production and inventory. However, sales were down on a year-over-year basis. 

Ford Motor is a global automobile company and is the third-largest car manufacturer in the United States. The company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and selling cars, trucks, and automobile parts. 

Vehicle Numbers 

Ford reported a 25.6% year-over-year decline in total U.S. sales in March 2022 to 159,328 vehicles. Total truck sales dipped 34.4% to 74,420, while sales of SUVs were down 9.4% to 81,280. 

However, on a sequential basis, retail sales grew 23.2% from February, while SUVs were up 39.2%. Additionally, truck and van sales jumped 12.5%. 

Encouragingly, Ford’s electrified vehicles surged 16.9% year-over-year to 13,772 in March.  

Per the company’s report, retail orders at dealers increased 33% year-over-year to a record 88,000 orders in March. Remarkably, F-Series hit a new record of 50,000 retail orders in March, up 38,000 from the prior year. 

Additionally, Ford’s new Maverick recorded its best month of sales performance since its launch.  

Yet, the Mustang Mach-E sales came in at 2,363, down 10.4% year-over-year. 

Nevertheless, per the report, “Ford’s newest vehicles, Bronco, Bronco Sport, Mustang Mach-E. and Maverick, together are conquesting from competitive vehicles at a rate of 62% in March.” 

Official Comments  

Andrew Frick, VP, Ford Sales, Distribution, and Trucks, said, “While the global semiconductor chip shortage continues to create challenges, we saw improvement in March sales, as in-transit inventory improved 74 percent over February…Ford is ready to deliver and positioned well for spring sales growth.” 

Wall Street’s Take 

Recently, Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan maintained a Buy rating on the stock but lowered the price target to $25 (50.06% upside potential) from $26. 

The rest of the Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on seven Buys, six Holds, and two Sells. The average Ford price target of $22.53 implies 35.23% upside potential from current levels. Shares have gained 32.54% over the past year. 

Bloggers Weigh in  

Bloggers seem enthused by the company’s numbers. TipRanks data shows that financial blogger opinions are 87% Bullish on Ford, compared to a sector average of 68%.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now 

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. 

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure 

Related News: 
GameStop Contemplates Stock Split; Shares Soar 
Gilead’s Yescarta Immunotherapy Wins FDA Approval 
Li Auto Posts Electrifying March Deliveries