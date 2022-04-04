Gilead’s Yescarta Immunotherapy Wins FDA Approval

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Gilead’s Yescarta Immunotherapy Wins FDA Approval

Kite, a unit of biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its Yescarta CAR T-cell immunotherapy. The therapy is a first-of-its-kind treatment for adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL). These patients include individuals who have received first-line therapy in the last 12 months. 

Supporting Data 

The U.S. regulator’s decision was based on ZUMA-7, a randomized, open-label Phase 3 study. It was designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Yescarta versus the current standard of care (SOC) for second-line therapy. Around 359 patients participated in the study, which showed that the primary endpoint is event-free survival (EFS). 

Annually, over 18,000 people are diagnosed with LBCL in the U.S., with about 30%-40% of patients requiring second-line treatment. 

Official Comments 

On reaching the milestone, Kite CEO Christi Shaw said, “Today’s FDA approval brings that hope to more patients by enabling the power of CAR T-cell therapy to be used earlier in the treatment journey.” 

Smart Score 

According to TipRanks’ Smart Score system, Gilead gets a 7 out of 10, which indicates that the stock is likely to perform in line with market averages. 

Wall Street’s Take 

Recently, Robert W. Baird analyst Brian Skorney maintained a Hold rating on Gilead and a price target of $63 (5.58% upside potential). 

The rest of the Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating. That’s based on eight analysts suggesting a Buy, nine analysts recommending a Hold, and one analyst suggesting a Sell. The average Gilead price target of $71.24 implies 19.39% upside potential to current levels. Shares have decreased 6.1% over the past year.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now 

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. 

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure 

Related News: 
GameStop Contemplates Stock Split; Shares Soar 
Tesla Doubling Down on Deals for Nickel Supplies 
Walgreens Slumps on Cautious Guidance Despite Q2 Beat