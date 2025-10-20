ZTO Express Announces Share Repurchase Activities in October 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ZTO Express ( (ZTO) ) has issued an update.

On October 20, 2025, ZTO Express announced changes in its issued shares, specifically highlighting the repurchase of American depository shares throughout September and October 2025. These repurchases, which include several transactions at varying prices, reflect the company’s strategic financial management and may impact its market positioning by potentially increasing shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (ZTO) stock is a Buy with a $21.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ZTO Express stock, see the ZTO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ZTO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ZTO is a Outperform.

ZTO Express’s strong financial performance is the most significant factor, supported by a stable balance sheet and consistent revenue growth. The valuation is fair with an attractive dividend yield. Technical analysis indicates neutral momentum, balancing the overall score.

More about ZTO Express

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. operates in the logistics and express delivery industry, providing parcel delivery services. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is a significant player in the Chinese market, focusing on efficient and reliable delivery solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,955,556

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $14.45B

