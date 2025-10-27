ZMJ Group Strengthens Board Committees with New Elections

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:0564) ) has issued an update.

Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co., Ltd. has announced the election of new members to its board committees. The election of Mr. MENG Hechao, Mr. LI Kaishun, and Ms. YAO Yanqiu to the Strategy and Sustainable Development Committee, and Mr. JI Feng to the Nomination Committee, ensures compliance with Hong Kong Stock Exchange rules and strengthens the company’s governance structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0564) stock is a Buy with a HK$24.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:0564 Stock Forecast page.

More about Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co., Ltd. Class H

Average Trading Volume: 3,591,489

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$44.91B

For detailed information about 0564 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

