Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Seeks Extension for Board Compliance

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1601) ) just unveiled an update.

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co., Ltd. announced an extension of time for appointing an independent non-executive director due to non-compliance with certain Hong Kong Stock Exchange listing rules. The company is actively seeking a suitable candidate and has applied for a waiver to extend the grace period to meet compliance requirements, aiming to resolve the issue promptly.

Zhongguancun Science-Tech Leasing Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the leasing industry. The company is primarily focused on providing science and technology-related leasing services.

Average Trading Volume: 325,185

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.37B

