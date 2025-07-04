Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure Reports May 2025 Toll Revenue Decline Amid Network Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure ( (HK:1052) ).

Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure reported a decrease in average daily toll traffic volume and toll revenue for most of its projects in May 2025. This decline was attributed to the exemption of tolls for passenger vehicles during the Labour Day Holiday and changes in the expressway network, which caused traffic diversions. The opening of new expressways and ongoing construction projects have impacted traffic flow on several expressways, affecting the company’s operations. Despite these challenges, some expressways experienced year-on-year growth in toll revenue, indicating resilience in certain areas of the company’s portfolio.

More about Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure

Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure is a company operating in the transportation infrastructure industry, primarily focusing on the management and operation of expressways and toll roads. The company is involved in the development and management of various expressway projects, contributing to the transportation network and facilitating vehicular movement across regions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,738,683

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$6.24B

