Yuan Heng Gas Holdings Ltd Announces Board Composition and Roles

Yuan Heng Gas Holdings Ltd ( (HK:0332) ) has shared an update.

Yuan Heng Gas Holdings Ltd has announced the composition of its board of directors and the roles and functions of each member. This announcement highlights the leadership structure and governance framework of the company, which is crucial for stakeholders to understand the decision-making processes and oversight mechanisms in place.

Yuan Heng Gas Holdings Ltd is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating in the energy sector with a focus on gas holdings.

Average Trading Volume: 13,743,077

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$137.5M

