YSB Inc. Announces Voluntary Share Repurchase Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from YSB Inc. ( (HK:9885) ) is now available.

YSB Inc. has announced a voluntary share repurchase plan, aiming to buy back shares worth up to HKD100 million, subject to market conditions and capital arrangements. The company’s board believes the current share price undervalues the company’s true potential and prospects, and the repurchase plan reflects their confidence in long-term growth and market performance. The plan is intended to be in the best interest of the company and its shareholders, although there is no guarantee regarding the timing or extent of the repurchases.

More about YSB Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 8,359,338

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

For an in-depth examination of 9885 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue