Yantai North Andre Juice Co. Projects Significant Profit Growth for H1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Yantai North Andre Juice Co ( (HK:2218) ) has provided an update.

Yantai North Andre Juice Co., Ltd. has announced a positive profit alert, expecting a substantial increase in net profit for the first half of 2025. The anticipated rise in profit, ranging from 40% to 60%, is attributed to a significant year-on-year increase in sales volume due to heightened demand for fruit juice concentrates. This development underscores the company’s strong market positioning and potential for growth, although the figures are preliminary and subject to confirmation.

More about Yantai North Andre Juice Co

Yantai North Andre Juice Co., Ltd. operates within the fruit juice industry, focusing primarily on the production and distribution of fruit juice concentrates. The company is known for its significant market presence, catering to increased demand for fruit juice products.

YTD Price Performance: 103.92%

Average Trading Volume: 6,089,818

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$13.78B

Learn more about 2218 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue