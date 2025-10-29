Yandal Resources Ltd. Issues New Securities for ASX Quotation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Yandal Resources Ltd. ( (AU:YRL) ) has issued an announcement.

Yandal Resources Ltd. has announced the issuance of 8,790,384 ordinary fully paid securities, which will be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of October 29, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategy to leverage convertible securities and options, potentially enhancing its capital structure and providing more liquidity for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:YRL) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target.

More about Yandal Resources Ltd.

Yandal Resources Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold resources. The company is primarily engaged in identifying and advancing gold projects in Australia, aiming to enhance its market position within the precious metals sector.

Average Trading Volume: 675,842

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$115.7M

