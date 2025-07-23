Xero Completes Share Purchase Plan, Strengthens Financial Position

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Xero Limited ( (AU:XRO) ) is now available.

Xero Limited has successfully completed its non-underwritten share purchase plan (SPP), raising approximately A$129.5 million. This follows a fully underwritten institutional placement that raised A$1.85 billion. The proceeds from the SPP will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes, with new shares expected to be issued and start trading by the end of July 2025. This financial maneuver is expected to bolster Xero’s operational capabilities and market positioning, benefiting stakeholders by enhancing the company’s financial flexibility.

More about Xero Limited

Xero Limited is a global small business platform that offers a comprehensive suite of tools including accounting, payroll, and payments. The platform is designed to automate routine tasks, provide timely insights, and facilitate connections between businesses, their data, apps, and advisors. Xero is trusted by millions of small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers worldwide, aiming to enhance the lives of small business owners and their communities.

