Xencor Reports Initial Results from Phase 1 Studies

Xencor ( (XNCR) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 24, 2025, Xencor, Inc. held a conference call to discuss initial results from its ongoing Phase 1 dose-escalation study of XmAb819, a bispecific T-cell engager for advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company also shared early data from the Phase 1 study of XmAb541 for ovarian cancer and germ cell tumors. These developments highlight Xencor’s continued progress in its oncology pipeline, potentially enhancing its competitive position in the market by advancing novel therapeutic candidates.

The most recent analyst rating on (XNCR) stock is a Buy with a $27.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Xencor stock, see the XNCR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on XNCR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, XNCR is a Neutral.

Xencor’s overall stock score reflects a mixed outlook. The most significant factor is the company’s financial performance, which shows revenue growth but struggles with profitability and cash flow. Technical analysis indicates strong bullish momentum, providing a positive short-term outlook. However, the negative valuation metrics, particularly the negative P/E ratio, highlight ongoing financial challenges.

More about Xencor

Xencor, Inc. operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development of engineered antibodies to address complex biological challenges. The company specializes in creating bispecific T-cell engagers and other therapeutic candidates for oncology and autoimmune diseases, leveraging its XmAb technology platform.

Average Trading Volume: 1,068,298

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $947.9M

