Top Analyst Says Quantum Stocks – IONQ, RGTI, and QBTS Are Now as Strategic as AI

Benchmark analyst David Williams believes recent reports on the U.S. government’s potential equity stakes in quantum computing companies position the sector as a “strategic” peer to AI, nuclear, and space technologies within federal priorities.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that U.S. Commerce Department is in talks with IonQ (IONQ), Rigetti Computing (RGTI), D-Wave Quantum (QBTS), Quantum Computing (QUBT), and Atom Computing, to offer federal funding in exchange for equity stakes. The news sent shares of several quantum computing companies sharply higher on October 23.

Here’s how the stocks have performed in 2025.

Quantum Computing Is Gaining Prominence

Williams noted that the plan, although not yet confirmed, marks a shift toward direct government investment in critical technology sectors. He highlighted that quantum computing is now seen as a strategic technology, comparable to AI, nuclear energy, and space exploration. Williams believes the proposed program is one of several possible initiatives aimed at strengthening U.S. leadership in next-generation computing.

Williams has a “Buy” rating on the major quantum computing stocks, aligning with his bullish view on the sector. He recently raised his price target on RGTI stock from $20 to a new Street-high of $50, implying 26.3% upside potential. He also increased his price target on IONQ from $55 to $75, also implying 26.3% upside. Meanwhile, Williams maintained a $20 price target on QBTS, implying 35.6% downside potential.

Williams is a five-star analyst on TipRanks, ranking #87 out of 10,084 analysts tracked. He has a 56% success rate and an impressive average return per rating of 38.20%.

Which Is the Best Quantum Computing Stock?

We used the TipRanks Stock Comparison Tool to determine which stock is currently favored by analysts.

All three stocks have earned Wall Street’s “Strong Buy” consensus rating, with IONQ stock offering the highest upside potential over the next twelve months.

