Wyndham Hotels Extends Credit Facility to 2030

An announcement from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( (WH) ) is now available.

On October 16, 2025, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. announced an amendment to its Credit Agreement, extending the maturity of its $750 million revolving credit facility to October 2030 and increasing commitments to $1.0 billion. This amendment is expected to enhance the company’s financial flexibility and support its strategic growth initiatives by offering more favorable interest rates based on its First Lien Leverage Ratio.

Spark’s Take on WH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WH is a Outperform.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts scores well due to strong financial performance and positive earnings call highlights, including growth in global system size and strategic initiatives. However, technical indicators and valuation suggest moderate caution, with high leverage posing potential risks.

More about Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates in the hospitality industry, offering a wide range of hotel and resort services. The company focuses on providing accommodations and related services to travelers across various market segments.

Average Trading Volume: 935,968

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $5.97B

