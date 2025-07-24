WSFS Financial Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Wsfs Financial ( (WSFS) ) has shared an update.

On July 24, 2025, WSFS Financial Corporation reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, highlighting an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27 and a return on average assets (ROA) of 1.39%. The results were driven by a net interest margin (NIM) of 3.89% and a 9% growth in fee revenue, with $87.3 million returned to shareholders. The company’s strong performance in fee-based businesses and client deposit growth indicates a positive impact on its operations and market positioning.

Spark’s Take on WSFS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WSFS is a Outperform.

WSFS Financial scores well due to strong financial performance and solid earnings call highlights. Technical analysis shows stability but lacks momentum. The valuation is fair, with shareholder-friendly measures like dividend increases and buybacks. Despite macroeconomic challenges, WSFS’s strategic positioning and consistent performance support a positive outlook.

More about Wsfs Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation, the parent company of WSFS Bank, operates in the financial services industry, offering a range of services including wealth and trust management, mortgage services, capital markets, and banking. The company is focused on growing its fee-based businesses and enhancing its market presence.

Average Trading Volume: 332,190

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.3B

