World Chess PLC Expands Blockchain Partnership with Algorand

World Chess PLC has announced a two-year partnership with Algorand Foundation Ltd, renewing and expanding their collaboration to integrate blockchain technology into World Chess products. This partnership will see Algorand staking part of its ALGO treasury to generate rewards for World Chess, amounting to approximately USD 700,000 annually. The collaboration aims to enhance World Chess’s offerings with blockchain-based features such as The Tower loyalty program and the Global Chess Passport, strengthening both World Chess’s product ecosystem and the Algorand network.

World Chess PLC’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its poor financial performance, characterized by declining revenues, persistent losses, and high leverage. Technical analysis provides some short-term positive signals, but valuation concerns due to a negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield weigh heavily on the score.

World Chess PLC is a London-based chess gaming and entertainment company and the official commercial partner of the Fédération Internationale des Échecs (FIDE). The company is known for organizing FIDE Championship Matches in the USA and the UK and has revolutionized the sport through significant media partnerships. World Chess develops the Armageddon chess league for prime-time television and operates worldchess.com, the official FIDE-rated gaming platform.

Average Trading Volume: 2,437,498

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £11.87M

