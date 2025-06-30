Williams Co Announces $1.5 Billion Senior Notes Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Williams Co ( (WMB) ) is now available.

On June 26, 2025, Williams Co announced the pricing of a $1.5 billion public offering of senior notes, with $750 million due in 2030 and another $750 million due in 2035. The proceeds from this offering are intended to repay near-term debt maturities and support general corporate purposes, potentially impacting the company’s financial stability and market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (WMB) stock is a Buy with a $62.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Williams Co stock, see the WMB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on WMB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WMB is a Outperform.

Williams Co’s overall stock score is primarily driven by its strong financial performance and positive earnings call, which indicate robust profitability and strategic advancements. While high leverage and a relatively high P/E ratio present valuation concerns, the company’s effective cash flow management, dividend yield, and recent corporate developments support a favorable investment outlook. Technical analysis suggests stable market conditions, adding to the confidence in the stock’s performance.

To see Spark’s full report on WMB stock, click here.

More about Williams Co

Williams (NYSE: WMB) is a leader in the energy industry, utilizing a 33,000-mile pipeline infrastructure to transport a third of the United States’ natural gas. The company is focused on meeting energy demands safely and reliably while contributing to a clean energy future through emissions reductions and investments in new energy technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 8,098,329

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $76.52B

See more insights into WMB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue